NMDC Ltd Slides 3.18%, S&P BSE Metal index Drops 1.87%

NMDC Ltd lost 3.18% today to trade at Rs 86.9. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 1.87% to quote at 8506.32. The index is down 0.2 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, National Aluminium Company Ltd decreased 3.17% and Hindustan Zinc Ltd lost 3.02% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 2.96 % over last one year compared to the 2.88% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

NMDC Ltd has lost 5.29% over last one month compared to 0.2% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.08% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 93483 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.37 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 139.5 on 23 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 62 on 13 Mar 2020.

