NMDC Ltd stays supported

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 156.65, up 1.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 109.71% in last one year as compared to a 59.38% spurt in NIFTY and a 184.44% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

NMDC Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 156.65, up 1.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 14811.85. The Sensex is at 49391.32, down 0.75%. NMDC Ltd has risen around 15.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 22.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 4855.3, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 124.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 103.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 157.3, up 1.48% on the day. NMDC Ltd is up 109.71% in last one year as compared to a 59.38% spurt in NIFTY and a 184.44% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 11.91 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)