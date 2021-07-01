TVS Motor auto sales grows 27% YoY in June

TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 27% in June 2021 with sales of 2,51,886 units as against sales of 1,98,387 units in the month of June 2020.

Sequentially, the company's total auto sales surged 50.93% in June 2021 over 1,66,889 units in May 2021. TVS Motor Company has reduced dealer stocks to support its dealers and channel partners and will produce to maintain adequate inventories for customer demand.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 25% with sales of 2,38,092 units in June 2021 as against sales of 1,91,076 units in June 2020. Motorcycle registered sales of 1,46,874 units in June 2021 as against sales of 84,401 units in June 2020, jumping 74.01% Y-o-Y (year-on-year). Scooter sales of the company registered 54,595 units in June 2021 as against sales of 65,666 units in June 2020, dropping 16.85% Y-o-Y. Domestic two-wheeler sales registered 1,45,413 units in June 2021 as against sales of 1,44,817 units in June 2020, rising marginally by 0.41% Y-o-Y.

Total exports doubled to 1,06,246 units in the month of June 2021 as against sales of 53,123 units in June 2020. Two-wheeler exports grew 100.34% to 92,679 units in June 2021 as against sales of 46,259 units in June 2020. The demand in export market continues to be robust, but scarcity in container availability is affecting overall export volumes.

Three-wheeler of TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 89% with sales of 13,794 units in June 2021 as against sales of 7,311 units in June 2020.

During the first quarter of the current financial year, two-wheelers posted sales of 6.19 lakh units as against sales of 2.55 lakh units in the first quarter FY 2020-21. Three-wheeler of the company registered sales of 0.39 lakh units in the first quarter of the current year as against 0.12 lakh units in the first quarter of FY 2020-21.

The company's standalone net profit surged 290% to Rs 319.19 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 81.85 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales grew 49.4% Y-o-Y at Rs 6,131.90 crore during the period under review.

TVS Motor Company, part of the TVS Group, is a two and three-wheeler manufacturer.

Shares of TVS Motor Company added 0.47% to Rs 623.15 on BSE. The scrip traded in the range of Rs 621.45 to Rs 636.65 so far.

