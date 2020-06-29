Smruthi Organics standalone net profit rises 1.59% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Smruthi Organics standalone net profit rises 4.31% in the December 2019 quarter
Everest Organics standalone net profit rises 321.28% in the March 2020 quarter
Vinati Organics standalone net profit declines 5.46% in the December 2019 quarter
Jayant Agro Organics consolidated net profit declines 47.15% in the March 2020 quarter
Meghmani Organics consolidated net profit declines 22.78% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 26.47% to Rs 29.98 croreNet profit of Smruthi Organics rose 1.59% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.47% to Rs 29.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 23.18% to Rs 8.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.61% to Rs 131.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 137.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales29.9840.77 -26 131.07137.41 -5 OPM %16.7411.23 -11.6412.07 - PBDT4.613.82 21 16.4913.89 19 PBT3.372.69 25 12.109.75 24 NP1.921.89 2 8.456.86 23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU