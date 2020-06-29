Smruthi Organics standalone net profit rises 1.59% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.47% to Rs 29.98 crore

Net profit of Smruthi Organics rose 1.59% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.47% to Rs 29.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.18% to Rs 8.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.61% to Rs 131.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 137.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

