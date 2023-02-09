Novartis India standalone net profit rises 19.84% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.99% to Rs 80.17 crore

Net profit of Novartis India rose 19.84% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.99% to Rs 80.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 98.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.80.1798.969.536.6315.5411.1414.248.397.616.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)