Novartis India standalone net profit rises 19.84% in the December 2022 quarter

Transpek Industry consolidated net profit rises 7.57% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 18.99% to Rs 80.17 crore

Net profit of Novartis India rose 19.84% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.99% to Rs 80.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 98.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales80.1798.96 -19 OPM %9.536.63 -PBDT15.5411.14 39 PBT14.248.39 70 NP7.616.35 20

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 07:36 IST

