DIC India standalone net profit rises 0.66% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of DIC India rose 0.66% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.46% to Rs 230.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 218.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

For the full year,net profit rose 230.75% to Rs 40.98 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.39 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.96% to Rs 868.02 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 742.15 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Dec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales230.67218.73 5 868.02742.15 17 OPM %2.903.52 -2.363.09 - PBDT7.978.76 -9 24.7431.07 -20 PBT4.684.16 13 11.3116.77 -33 NP3.073.05 1 40.9812.39 231

