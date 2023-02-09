Metroglobal consolidated net profit rises 82.32% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 43.11% to Rs 40.18 crore

Net profit of Metroglobal rose 82.32% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 43.11% to Rs 40.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 70.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.40.1870.6310.383.344.712.984.532.783.301.81

