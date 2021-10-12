Volumes jump at Schaeffler India Ltd counter

Schaeffler India Ltd saw volume of 4207 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 8.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 505 shares

Route Mobile Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Rossari Biotech Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 October 2021.

Schaeffler India Ltd saw volume of 4207 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 8.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 505 shares. The stock increased 6.46% to Rs.7,683.80. Volumes stood at 205 shares in the last session.

Route Mobile Ltd notched up volume of 90103 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23338 shares. The stock rose 1.55% to Rs.2,332.70. Volumes stood at 74497 shares in the last session.

ICICI Securities Ltd clocked volume of 1.17 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36871 shares. The stock gained 2.09% to Rs.834.30. Volumes stood at 98296 shares in the last session.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 63855 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24446 shares. The stock increased 1.17% to Rs.829.05. Volumes stood at 92944 shares in the last session.

Rossari Biotech Ltd witnessed volume of 18086 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7169 shares. The stock increased 0.90% to Rs.1,589.00. Volumes stood at 19843 shares in the last session.

