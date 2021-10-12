Volumes jump at Schaeffler India Ltd counter

Schaeffler India Ltd saw volume of 4207 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 8.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 505 shares
Route Mobile Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Rossari Biotech Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 October 2021.
Schaeffler India Ltd saw volume of 4207 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 8.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 505 shares. The stock increased 6.46% to Rs.7,683.80. Volumes stood at 205 shares in the last session.
Route Mobile Ltd notched up volume of 90103 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23338 shares. The stock rose 1.55% to Rs.2,332.70. Volumes stood at 74497 shares in the last session.
ICICI Securities Ltd clocked volume of 1.17 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36871 shares. The stock gained 2.09% to Rs.834.30. Volumes stood at 98296 shares in the last session.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 63855 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24446 shares. The stock increased 1.17% to Rs.829.05. Volumes stood at 92944 shares in the last session.
Rossari Biotech Ltd witnessed volume of 18086 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7169 shares. The stock increased 0.90% to Rs.1,589.00. Volumes stood at 19843 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU