TCS, HUL, LTTS, Bhel, Jubilant FoodWorks in spotlight

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) TCS has been selected as a strategic partner byâ€¯Bombardier, a global leader in aviation, to accelerate its digital transformation and drive innovation. TCS will help Bombardier drive its organization-wide IT and digital transformation that aims to enhance agility.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL): The FMCG major reported 12% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 2,505 crore on a 16% increase in turnover to Rs 14,986 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The board of directors of HUL approved the proposal to enter a new arrangement with Unilever group entities for the provision of technology, trademark licenses and services to HUL. In the new agreement, the royalty and central services fees will increase from 2.65% (FY22) to 3.45% of turnover. This increase will be effected in a staggered manner over a period of 3 years.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS): The company reported 7.5% rise in consolidated net income to Rs 303.6 crore on a 2.7% increase in revenue to Rs 2048.6 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q2 FY23.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (Bhel): Bhel said that it has won an order for the renovation & modernisation (R&M) of steam turbines at Ukai Thermal Power Station (TPS) in Gujarat. Valued at about Rs 300 crore, the order for R&M of the 200 MW Unit-3 and the 210 MW Unit-5, has been placed on Bhel by Gujarat State Electricity Corporation.

Jubilant FoodWorks: The company plans to add 3,000 Domino's stores in next 12-18 months, and 40-50 stores for Popeyes India in next 12-18 months. Under capex plan, Rs 900 crore will be funded entirely through internal accruals over a period for 12-18 months.

IndiaMART InterMESH: The company reported 61% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 113 crore on a 68% increase in total income to Rs 354 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

