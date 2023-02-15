NTPC commissions 50 MW of Nokhra Solar PV Project at Bikaner

NTPC announced that consequent upon successful commissioning, third part capacity of 50 MW out of 300 MW Nokhra Solar PV Project at Bikaner, Rajasthan, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 16.02.2023.

The first part capacity of 100 MW has already been declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 20.12.2022 and second part capacity of 50 MW w.e.f. 30.12.2022.

With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 58979 MW & 58319 MW respectively, while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 71594 MW & 70934 MW respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)