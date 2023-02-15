JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Bharat Dynamics launches three new products at Aero India 2023

Poonawala Housing Finance allots 49,975 equity shares under ESOP
Business Standard

NTPC commissions 50 MW of Nokhra Solar PV Project at Bikaner

Capital Market 

NTPC announced that consequent upon successful commissioning, third part capacity of 50 MW out of 300 MW Nokhra Solar PV Project at Bikaner, Rajasthan, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 16.02.2023.

The first part capacity of 100 MW has already been declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 20.12.2022 and second part capacity of 50 MW w.e.f. 30.12.2022.

With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 58979 MW & 58319 MW respectively, while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 71594 MW & 70934 MW respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 19:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU