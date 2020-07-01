NTPC declares commercial operations of 150 MW unit of Kameng Hydro-Electric Project

NTPC announced that Unit-2 of 150 MW of Kameng Hydro-Electric Project (4x150 MW) of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (a wholly owned subsidiary company of NTPC) is declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 01 July 2020.

With this, the commercial capacity of NTPC group has become 62,086 MW.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)