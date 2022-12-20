JUST IN
NTPC declares commercial operations of 1st part of Nokhra Solar PV project

Capital Market 

The state-run power major said it declared commercial operation of first part capacity of 100 megawatt (MW) out of 300 MW Nokhra Solar PV project at Bikaner, Rajasthan.

In a regulatory filing, NTPC said that the project was declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hrs of 20 December 2022.

With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 58209 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 70824 MW, the company said.

NTPC is primarily involved in the generation and sale of bulk power to state power utilities. Other business of the group includes providing consultancy, project management & supervision, energy trading, oil & gas exploration and coal mining.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 7.2% to Rs 3,338.45 crore despite of 36.3% jump in net sales to Rs 44,175.03 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of NTPC declined 1.14% 169.50 on the BSE.

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 10:13 IST

