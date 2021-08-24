NTPC fixes record date for final dividend

The board of NTPC has fixed 10 September 2021 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of members for the final dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 (FY21).
On 19 June 2021, the company's board approved a final dividend of Rs 3.15 per share for FY21.
"If the final dividend, as recommended by the board of directors, is approved at the upcoming annual general meeting, payment of such dividend, subject to deduction of tax at source, will be made within 30 days from the date of approval by the shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting," NTPC said in a statement.
The company is yet to announce the date for its 45th annual general meeting (AGM).
NTPC is a Maharatna company operating in the power generation business. The principal business activity of the firm is electric power generation through coal based thermal power plants. It also engages in the business of generation of electricity from hydro and renewable energy sources. As of 30 June 2021, the Government of India held 51.10% stake held in NTPC.
The company reported 18% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,411.56 crore on a 14.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 29,888.02 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
The scrip rose 0.53% to currently trade at Rs 113.95 on the BSE.
