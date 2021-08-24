BoB, Chola Fin, JSPL, PI Ind, SAIL to enter Nifty Next 50

The changes will come into effect from 30 September 2021.

The index maintenance sub-committee (equity) of NSE Indices, as part of its semi-annual review of indices, announced changes to the Nifty Next 50 index on Monday, 23 August 2021.

As part of the review, Bank of Baroda (up 2.87%), Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (up 6.26%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 2.11%), PI Industries (up 0.16%) and Steel Authority of India (up 2.04%) have been included in the Nifty Next 50 index.

Meanwhile, Abbott India (up 0.42%), Alkem Laboratories (up 2.05%), MRF (up 0.51%), Petronet LNG (up 1.13%) and United Breweries (down 0.43%) have been excluded from the Nifty Next 50 index.

The Nifty Next 50 index rose 0.24% to 39,316.10 while the benchmark Nifty 50 index advanced 0.38% to 16,559.60.

