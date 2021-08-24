Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd and Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 August 2021.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd and Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 August 2021.

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd surged 8.21% to Rs 174.05 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 84746 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd soared 7.86% to Rs 19.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jindal Stainless Ltd spiked 7.72% to Rs 138.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd spurt 7.30% to Rs 69.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd gained 7.16% to Rs 409.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27619 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31052 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)