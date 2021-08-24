Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, GTPL Hathway Ltd and Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 August 2021.

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, GTPL Hathway Ltd and Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 August 2021.

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd spiked 19.83% to Rs 35.05 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd soared 15.22% to Rs 247.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 92289 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77880 shares in the past one month.

BLS International Services Ltd surged 13.48% to Rs 192.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

GTPL Hathway Ltd rose 11.18% to Rs 234.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 44198 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28339 shares in the past one month.

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd advanced 9.98% to Rs 166.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20393 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49609 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)