NTPC gains on reporting 15% rise in power generation in H1 FY23

NTPC advanced 1.8% to Rs 162.62 after the group companies recorded a generation of 203.5 billion units (BU) in first half of FY23, a growth of 15.1% compared to previous year.

The company said that the high generation growth indicates improved performance and an increase in demand for power in the current year.

NTPC Rihand (3000 MW) in Uttar Pradesh is the top performing thermal power plant with 90.22% plant load factor (PLF) between April to September 2022.

The PSU company said that the overall plant load factor of its coal stations was 76.3% from April to September 2022, a testimony to the high levels of operational excellence and the expertise of NTPC in Operation and Maintenance of the power plants.

The total installed capacity of NTPC stood at 70,234 MW. NTPC is expanding its footprint in new business areas like green hydrogen, waste-to-energy and e-mobility.

India's largest power producer is also aiming for a 10 percent reduction in net energy intensity by 2032.

NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. As on 30 June 2022, the Government of India holds 51.10% in NTPC.

NTPC's consolidated net profit rose 15.5% to Rs 3,977.77 crore on a 44.5% rise in net sales to Rs 43,177.14 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

