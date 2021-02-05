NTPC Ltd extends winning spree

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 101.25, up 2.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.6% in last one year as compared to a 23.2% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.23% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

NTPC Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 101.25, up 2.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 14953.95. The Sensex is at 50893.05, up 0.55%. NTPC Ltd has risen around 3.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17462.95, up 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 383.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 285.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 98.7, up 2.07% on the day. NTPC Ltd is down 9.6% in last one year as compared to a 23.2% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.23% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 8.62 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

