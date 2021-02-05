Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd spurts 0.46%, gains for fifth straight session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 98.1, up 0.46% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.53% in last one year as compared to a 23.2% jump in NIFTY and a 15.23% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 98.1, up 0.46% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 14953.95. The Sensex is at 50893.05, up 0.55%. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has gained around 1.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17462.95, up 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 207.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 309.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 97.65, down 0.1% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is down 8.53% in last one year as compared to a 23.2% jump in NIFTY and a 15.23% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 13.2 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

