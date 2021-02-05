Bajaj Finance Ltd soars 0.53%, up for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 5534, up 0.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.59% in last one year as compared to a 23.2% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.1% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Bajaj Finance Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5534, up 0.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 14953.95. The Sensex is at 50893.05, up 0.55%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has risen around 10.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16606.9, up 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5540, up 0.5% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd is up 18.59% in last one year as compared to a 23.2% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.1% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 89.95 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

