NTPC Ltd slips for fifth straight session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 172.7, down 1.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 25.69% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% rally in NIFTY and a 12.41% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

NTPC Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 172.7, down 1.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 18174. The Sensex is at 61089.67, down 0.16%.NTPC Ltd has gained around 5.34% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27102.35, down 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 76.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 144.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 174.35, down 1.39% on the day. NTPC Ltd jumped 25.69% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% rally in NIFTY and a 12.41% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 10.14 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)