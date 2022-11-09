Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 34.9 points or 0.98% at 3532.28 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (down 5.06%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.65%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.99%), Sobha Ltd (down 0.65%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.17%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.14%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.17%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.16%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.7%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 47.79 or 0.08% at 61137.36.

The Nifty 50 index was down 10.85 points or 0.06% at 18191.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 11.09 points or 0.04% at 29281.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.66 points or 0.13% at 9129.68.

On BSE,1864 shares were trading in green, 1585 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

