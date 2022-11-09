Godrej Consumer Products Ltd down for fifth straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 808.8, down 2.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 17.19% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% rally in NIFTY and a 14.97% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 808.8, down 2.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 18174. The Sensex is at 61089.67, down 0.16%.Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has lost around 2.82% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 44709.45, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 814.1, down 1.82% on the day. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd tumbled 17.19% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% rally in NIFTY and a 14.97% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 59.26 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

