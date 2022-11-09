Consumer Durables shares edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 293.68 points or 0.69% at 42105.77 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 2.95%), Sheela Foam Ltd (down 2.54%),Havells India Ltd (down 1.51%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 1.06%),Titan Company Ltd (down 0.71%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 0.59%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.47%), Blue Star Ltd (down 0.2%), and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 0.04%).

On the other hand, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.5%), Voltas Ltd (up 0.47%), and Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.3%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 47.79 or 0.08% at 61137.36.

The Nifty 50 index was down 10.85 points or 0.06% at 18191.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 11.09 points or 0.04% at 29281.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.66 points or 0.13% at 9129.68.

On BSE,1864 shares were trading in green, 1585 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)