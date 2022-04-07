NTPC Ltd spurts 1.34%, up for fifth straight session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 155.05, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.67% in last one year as compared to a 19.38% jump in NIFTY and a 50.87% jump in the Nifty Energy.

NTPC Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 155.05, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 17756.25. The Sensex is at 59387.21, down 0.37%. NTPC Ltd has gained around 15.93% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 13.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27472.05, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 270.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 152.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 156.05, up 1.53% on the day. NTPC Ltd is up 47.67% in last one year as compared to a 19.38% jump in NIFTY and a 50.87% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 9.91 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

