NTPC Ltd up for five straight sessions

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 138.75, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 55.11% in last one year as compared to a 44.49% gain in NIFTY and a 53.26% gain in the Nifty Energy.

NTPC Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 138.75, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 18005.25. The Sensex is at 60333.28, up 0.44%. NTPC Ltd has dropped around 4.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23584.05, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 61.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 173.75 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 139.5, up 1.57% on the day. NTPC Ltd is up 55.11% in last one year as compared to a 44.49% gain in NIFTY and a 53.26% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 9.4 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

