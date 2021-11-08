Man lnfra spurts after promoters hike stake

Man lnfraconstruction jumped 4.09% to Rs 136.05 after the company's promoters acquired 5 lakh shares, or 0.2% stake, of the firm on 4 November 2021.

Promoters Mansi P. Shah acquired 2.46 lakh shares and Parag K. Shah bought 2.54 lakh shares of Man lnfraconstruction from the open market on 4 November 2021.

Following the acquisition, the total promoter holding in the company has increased to 66.68% from 66.48% earlier.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Man Infraconstruction surged 7632.64% to Rs 111.35 crore on 480.20% spurt in net sales to Rs 247.34 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Man Infraconstruction has executed construction work for some of the most significant port projects in the country. It takes projects in the residential, commercial, institutional and industrial space as well.

