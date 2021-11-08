Chalet Hotels Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Muthoot Finance Ltd, Astra Microwave Products Ltd, Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd and VRL Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 November 2021.

Chalet Hotels Ltd spiked 9.69% to Rs 270.55 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 45227 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67211 shares in the past one month.

Muthoot Finance Ltd surged 9.10% to Rs 1669.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54894 shares in the past one month.

Astra Microwave Products Ltd soared 7.89% to Rs 279.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd gained 7.60% to Rs 818. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 71377 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

VRL Logistics Ltd exploded 7.25% to Rs 470.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 59910 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24647 shares in the past one month.

