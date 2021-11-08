Shree Cement gains on reaffirmation in credit ratings

Shree Cement rose 1.16% to Rs 29374.95 after CARE Ratings reaffirmed its rating on the commercial paper of the company worth Rs 400 crore at 'CARE A1+'.

The announcement was made on Saturday (6 November 2021).

Shree Cement is one of India's top three cement producers. Its portfolio of products includes Shree Jung Rodhak Cement, Bangur Cement, Roofon and Rockstrong Cement. It also has an installed power generation capacity of 752 megawatts which includes waste heat recovery power, solar power, wind power along with others.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 6.8% to Rs 563.94 crore on a 2.8% increase in net sales to Rs 3,373.38 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

