HFCL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Accelya Solutions India Ltd, Apex Frozen Foods Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd and Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 July 2021.

HFCL Ltd soared 19.86% to Rs 86.9 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 93.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Accelya Solutions India Ltd spiked 15.56% to Rs 1416.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 44116 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17516 shares in the past one month.

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd surged 11.22% to Rs 366.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 65106 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67797 shares in the past one month.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd gained 10.39% to Rs 727.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd rose 9.89% to Rs 34.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

