NTPC Q3 PAT climbs 25% YoY to Rs 4132 cr

The PSU power major reported 24.63% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 4131.99 crore on 17.77% rise in net sales to Rs 28864.79 crore in Q3 December 2022 over Q3 December 2021.

Profit before tax rose 51.87% to Rs 5409.01 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21. Total expenses rose 12.54% year-on-year to Rs 24428.12 in Q3 FY22. Total fuel cost climbed 23.17% to Rs 15631.96 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

On consolidated basis, total income was Rs 33,783.62 crore in Q3 FY22 and Rs 97,269.89 crore in 9M FY22 as against Rs 28,387.27 crore and Rs 83,859.59 crore during the previous corresponding periods of last year. PAT was Rs 4,626.11 crore in Q3 FY22 and Rs 11,760.78 crore in 9M FY22 as against Rs 3,876.36 crore and Rs 10,319.91 crore during the previous corresponding periods of last year, registering an increase of 19.34% and 13.96% respectively.

On the operational front, NTPC's gross power generation for the quarter ended December 2021 was 72.700 billion units (BU) compared to 65.418 BU in quarter ended December 2020. The Group's total installed capacity increased to 67,757.42 MW as on 30 December 2021 as against 62,975 MW as on 30 December 2020.

Coal production (from captive mines) in the December 2021 quarter stood at 4 million metric tonnes (MMT), up from 2.57 MMT in the same period a year ago.

Domestic coal supply for its plants in the December quarter stood at 52.81 MMT, up from 45.56 MMT in the same period a year ago.

Coal imports of the firm rose to 0.52 MMT in December quarter from 0.26 MMT registered in the same quarter last year.

Plant load factor (PLF) or capacity utilisation of coal-based power plants also rose to 67.64% in the December quarter, up from 64.31% posted in the same period a year ago.

Average power tariff of the company was Rs 3.91 per unit in nine month ended December 2021 compared to Rs 3.87 per unit in nine month ended December 2020.

NTPC's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share for the financial year 2021-22. The date of payment of dividend shall be 21 February 2022.

Meanwhile, the company's board approved a proposal to hive-off the identified renewable energy assets of NTPC along with NTPC Renewable Energy (NTPC REL) to a wholly owned company and carrying out monetization of the wholly owned company through IPO or strategic investment route , subject to requisite approvals/clearances.

NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. The Government of India holds 51.10% in NTPC.

Shares of NTPC were down 0.96% at Rs 138.85 on the BSE.

