Utilties shares slide

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 17.52 points or 0.7% at 2490.28 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 4.38%), Reliance Power Ltd (down 2.1%),PTC India Ltd (down 2.01%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.82%),Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 1.56%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were BF Utilities Ltd (down 1.53%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.4%), NTPC Ltd (down 1.34%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.26%), and GE T&D India Ltd (down 1.13%).

On the other hand, CESC Ltd (up 2.86%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 1.57%), and NLC India Ltd (up 1.16%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 483.49 or 0.88% at 55327.47.

The Nifty 50 index was up 129.65 points or 0.79% at 16494.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 4.3 points or 0.02% at 26362.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 14.49 points or 0.18% at 8094.69.

On BSE,1537 shares were trading in green, 1604 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

