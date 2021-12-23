Nucleus Software Exports soars on deal with Vietcombank

Nucleus Software Exports jumped 4.90% to Rs 518.45 after the company's consortium FPT Information System (FIS) was awarded a contract by Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank - VCB).

The contract has been awarded for the consortium's retail loan origination system.

Vietcombank - VCB is one of the biggest commercial banks in Vietnam.

FinnOne Neo, the retail lending software, will help VCB to provide end-to-end digitization and launch innovative loan products, optimize customer on-boarding process, standardize credit appraisal processes and provide flexible loan reports.

VCB will use FinnOne Neo Customer Acquisition System (CAS) to control and automate various business processes and activities performed in the processing of a loan application for advanced risk management and business process optimization. It will help integrate VCB processes for acquisition and pre-disbursal. In addition, VCB will use Origination API packs that provide seamless and controlled flow of data across systems.

Nucleus' FinnOne Neo is a multi-channel solution that helps in digitizing the complete loan life-cycle from initiating contact with customers, making better & faster credit decisions, providing comprehensive loan services to creating analytical reports.

"It is an honour to partner with Vietnam's biggest and most reputed bank in their Retail Transformation Operation Model (RTOM). With FinnOne Neo, we will be able to ensure seamless delivery of high-volume retail business for VCB, so that they will be able to launch innovative loan products promptly and optimise the retail customer on boarding process. This will support VCB on their way to top-notch position in Retail Lending as well, says Mr. Parag Bhise, CEO, Nucleus Software.

Nucleus Software Exports is a software product company that provides lending and transaction banking products to global financial leaders.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Nucleus Software Exports declined 70.87% to Rs 8.58 crore on 16.69% decline in net sales to Rs 114.12 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

