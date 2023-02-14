Rungta Irrigation standalone net profit rises 410.34% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 87.37% to Rs 42.72 crore

Net profit of Rungta Irrigation rose 410.34% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 87.37% to Rs 42.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.42.7222.806.023.162.440.731.980.411.480.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)