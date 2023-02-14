Rungta Irrigation standalone net profit rises 410.34% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 87.37% to Rs 42.72 croreNet profit of Rungta Irrigation rose 410.34% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 87.37% to Rs 42.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales42.7222.80 87 OPM %6.023.16 -PBDT2.440.73 234 PBT1.980.41 383 NP1.480.29 410
