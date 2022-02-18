Firstsource Solutions Ltd Slips 2.68%

Firstsource Solutions Ltd has lost 24.09% over last one month compared to 7.95% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.81% drop in the SENSEX

Firstsource Solutions Ltd fell 2.68% today to trade at Rs 129.05. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.64% to quote at 34186.9. The index is down 7.95 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sonata Software Ltd decreased 2.11% and KPIT Technologies Ltd lost 2.03% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 34.23 % over last one year compared to the 12.64% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd has lost 24.09% over last one month compared to 7.95% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.81% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 51373 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.01 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 242.65 on 19 Jul 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 93.35 on 18 Feb 2021.

