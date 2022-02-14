Hinduja Global Solutions fixes record date for 4th interim dividend

-
Record date is 23 February 2022Hinduja Global Solutions has fixed 23 February 2022 as record date for fourth interim dividend of Rs 28 per share for FY 2022. The dividend of Rs 28 per share shall be paid to the eligible Shareholders of the Company on pre-bonus shareholding and the same would be paid on or before 10 March 2022.
