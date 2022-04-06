Nykaa launches app for direct-to-retail distribution business among retailers

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) launched 'Superstore by Nykaa' app, a tech-forward, direct-to-retail distribution business for the Indian retailer ecosystem.

The retailers in Gujarat can access the entire range of beauty, personal care & wellness products on one single platform, at distributor prices, with Nykaa Superstore. It will give retailers the freedom to order genuine products, delivered to their doorstep.

Superstore also helps retailers understand the popular products in their locality, check the latest offers and profit margin for each SKU and choose the quantity while purchasing. The app currently enables brands to run trade schemes for their SKUs as well and also offers credit facility to retailers.

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) rose 0.12% to Rs 1,798.85 on BSE. Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce) is a lifestyle focused consumer technologies platforms. It offers 4,078 brands and over 3.1 million product stock-keeping unit (SKU) through its website and mobile applications as of 31 August 2021.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 59.50% to Rs 27.93 crore in Q3 December 2021 as against net profit of Rs 68.97 crore in Q3 December 2020. Revenue from operations grew 36% Y-o-Y to Rs 1,098.4 crore in Q3 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)