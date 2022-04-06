Volumes spurt at TCI Express Ltd counter

TCI Express Ltd notched up volume of 2.64 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16571 shares
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, Solar Industries India Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 April 2022.
TCI Express Ltd notched up volume of 2.64 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16571 shares. The stock rose 7.57% to Rs.1,855.00. Volumes stood at 23078 shares in the last session.
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd registered volume of 786.9 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 80.30 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.62% to Rs.41.60. Volumes stood at 146.3 lakh shares in the last session.
Solar Industries India Ltd witnessed volume of 2.5 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37899 shares. The stock increased 1.28% to Rs.2,998.50. Volumes stood at 63591 shares in the last session.
Torrent Power Ltd witnessed volume of 27.48 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.54 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.10% to Rs.544.40. Volumes stood at 12.07 lakh shares in the last session.
IDBI Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 378.23 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 64.08 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.41% to Rs.49.00. Volumes stood at 76.33 lakh shares in the last session.
