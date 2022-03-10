HDFC Capital Advisors acquires additional stake in Xpedize

-
ALSO READ
Onelife Capital Advisors reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2021 quarter
Arvind SmartSpaces gains on raising funds from HDFC Capital, promoters
Camlin Fine Sciences acquires additional 33.50% stake in Dresen
L&T Finance Holdings declines on divestment of mutual fund biz.
HDFC AMC tumbles on high volumes
-
Housing Development Finance Corporation announced that HDFC Capital Advisors (HCAL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Corporation, has acquired 1,623 equity shares by way of conversion of Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares on 09 March 2022 and together with 182 equity shares already held by it in Xpedize, HCAL with effect from the sadi date, holds shares aggregating 12.47% of the equity share capital of Xpedize.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU