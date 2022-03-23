HDFC approves retail loans of over Rs 2 lakh core in FY22

Housing Development Finance Corporation has approved retail loans of over Rs 2 lakh crore during the period 01 April 2021 to 21 March 2022, highest ever in a financial year.

HDFC continues to have the largest number of home loan customers of over 2.7 lakhs who have availed benefits under the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS).

As at 31 December 2021, cumulative loans disbursed by the Corporation under CLSS stood at Rs 45,914 crore and the cumulative subsidy amount stood at Rs 6,264 crore.

For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, 30% of home loans approved in volume terms and 13% in value terms have been to customers from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Low Income Groups (LIG).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)