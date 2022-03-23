Bajaj Electricals extends trademark agreement with Morphy Richards

Bajaj Electricals has extended its trademark agreement with United Kingdom-based Morphy Richards (part of the Irish headquartered electrical appliances group Glen Dimplex), for usage of the Morphy Richards trademark for a further fifteen years with effect from 1 July, 2022.

The extension of the exclusive license will enable BEL to continue using the trademark Morphy Richards for producing, marketing and selling the home appliances in India and neighbouring territories (Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives and Sri Lanka).

BEL has been exclusively offering this international brand to Indian consumers since April 2002 and has established it well in the premium home appliances segment. With the license renewal, the company will be able to further strengthen its multi-brand offerings and position in the Indian and neighbouring territories.

