Odyssey Corporation consolidated net profit declines 18.42% in the June 2020 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Odyssey Corporation declined 18.42% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales00.20 -100 OPM %0-100.00 -PBDT0.750.88 -15 PBT0.710.84 -15 NP0.310.38 -18

First Published: Sat, September 12 2020. 08:45 IST

