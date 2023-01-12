Oil and Gas shares fall

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 267.2 points or 1.29% at 20452.23 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.63%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 2.46%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 2.19%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.17%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.13%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.88%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.68%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.41%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.37%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.14%).

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 413.98 or 0.69% at 59691.52.

The Nifty 50 index was down 118.85 points or 0.66% at 17776.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 81.08 points or 0.28% at 28719.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 35.39 points or 0.39% at 8969.06.

On BSE,1321 shares were trading in green, 2087 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)