Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 197.95 points or 1.07% at 18757.06 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 4.97%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.06%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.9%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.82%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.67%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.6%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.26%).

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 3.54%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.84%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.1%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 407.75 or 0.71% at 57019.17.

The Nifty 50 index was down 103.05 points or 0.6% at 16991.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 48.34 points or 0.17% at 28501.25.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.54 points or 0.13% at 8783.5.

On BSE,1616 shares were trading in green, 1238 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

