Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 129.32 points or 0.69% at 18824.91 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.91%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 2.56%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.72%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.65%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.31%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.19%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.08%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 2.61%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.84%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.33%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 365.32 or 0.64% at 56996.88.

The Nifty 50 index was down 97.15 points or 0.57% at 17055.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 202.69 points or 0.73% at 27597.91.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 56.51 points or 0.67% at 8334.96.

On BSE,1049 shares were trading in green, 1906 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)