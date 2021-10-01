Oil and Gas shares rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 46.42 points or 0.25% at 18347.99 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.36%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.04%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.36%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.17%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 2.17%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.07%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.78%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 470.69 or 0.8% at 58655.67.

The Nifty 50 index was down 124.3 points or 0.71% at 17493.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 21.24 points or 0.08% at 28060.5.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 36.77 points or 0.42% at 8690.42.

On BSE,1328 shares were trading in green, 1287 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

