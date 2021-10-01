Bajaj Auto registers 9% contraction in September auto sales

Bajaj Auto's total auto sales in September 2021 stood at 4,02,021 units, down by 9% from 441,306 units sold in September 2020.

The total auto sales are higher by 7.7% as compared with 3,73,270 units sold in August 2021.

While the company's domestic sales contracted by 16% to 192,348 units, export sales fell by 1% to 209,673 units in September 2021 as compared with the same period last year.

The company's total 2-wheeler sales declined by 11% YoY to 361,036 units during the month of September. The sale of 2-wheelers in the domestic market fell by 21% YoY to 173,945 units during the period under review.

Total commercial vehicle (CV) sales, however, recorded a growth of 12% YoY as it stood at 40,985 units in September 2021. Domestic CV sales almost doubled to 18,403 units in September 2021 as compared with same period last year.

Bajaj Auto is the world's third largest manufacturer of motorcycles and the largest manufacturer of three wheelers. It has its manufacturing facilities located at Chakan near Pune, Waluj near Aurangabad, and at Pantnagar in Uttarakhand.

The company's standalone net profit jumped 101% to Rs 1,061.18 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 528.04 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales soared 144.8% Y-o-Y to Rs 7,216.57 crore during the quarter.

The scrip was down 0.25% to Rs 3823 on the BSE.

