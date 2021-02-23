Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 255.5 points or 1.68% at 15433.09 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 5.08%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.42%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.19%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.99%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.79%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.45%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 3.87%), Castrol India Ltd (down 1.79%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.68%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 21.75 or 0.04% at 49722.57.

The Nifty 50 index was up 13.65 points or 0.09% at 14689.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 34.24 points or 0.17% at 19627.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 2.93 points or 0.04% at 6592.07.

On BSE,1244 shares were trading in green, 884 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

