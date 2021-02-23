Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 282.2 points or 1.32% at 21587.34 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 4.16%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.56%),ABB India Ltd (up 1.21%),Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 1.07%),Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 1.02%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Siemens Ltd (up 0.87%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 0.81%), Bharat Forge Ltd (up 0.46%), Thermax Ltd (up 0.44%), and GMR Infrastructure Ltd (up 0.4%).

On the other hand, Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 4.02%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 2.76%), and Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (down 1.09%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 21.75 or 0.04% at 49722.57.

The Nifty 50 index was up 13.65 points or 0.09% at 14689.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 34.24 points or 0.17% at 19627.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 2.93 points or 0.04% at 6592.07.

On BSE,1244 shares were trading in green, 884 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)