RIL rises on initiating O2C biz spin-off

Reliance Industries gained 1.4% to Rs 2035.65 after the conglomerate on Tuesday announced the demerger of its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business into a wholly-owned subsidiary.RIL said it has initiated the process of carving-out O2C business into an independent subsidiary. The company said the reorganization would enable a focused pursuit of opportunities across the O2C value chain, improved efficiencies through a self-sustaining capital structure. Reorganisation of O2C business facilitates participation by strategic investors and marquee sector focused investors, it added.
RIL said that the promoter group will continue to hold a 49.14% stake in the O2C business after the reorganisation and that the process will result in no change in shareholding of the company.
The management control of O2C will continue to be with RIL. The existing O2C operating team will move to the newly created subsidiary with the transfer of business, but there will be no dilution of earnings or any restriction on the cash flows. RIL's refining, marketing and petrochemical assets will be transferred to the O2C subsidiary. RIL said it is expected to retain its investment grade international (BBB+/ Baa2), and domestic AAA credit ratings.
The index heavyweight expects to complete the demerging process into an independent subsidiary by the second quarter of FY22. RIL said it has already received a nod from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and stock exchanges for the reorganisation. However, it is yet to get a clearance from equity shareholders and creditors, the income tax authority and National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) benches in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.
RIL has acknowledged that there are ongoing talks with Aramco for a deal. RIL has also extended an interest-bearing loan of $25 billion to the O2C business. The O2C business will pay floating rate interest linked to one-year SBI MCLR rate. It is a long-dated loan with flexibility to structure repayments.
RIL also announced that it aims to become "net carbon zero" by 2035. RIL is India's largest private sector company. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and digital services.
On a consolidated basis, RIL reported 12.5% rise in net profit to Rs 13,101 crore on 23.12% decline in net sales to Rs 117,860 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU